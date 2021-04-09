English
Railway stops sale of platform tickets at 6 Mumbai stations

Central Railway chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said besides Mumbai CSMT, they have stopped issuing platform tickets at LTT, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar and Panvel stations from where long-distance trains operate.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST
The Central Railway has stopped the sale of platform tickets at its six long-distance train stations, including Mumbai CSMT, from immediate effect to avoid unnecessary rush in view of COVID-19, an official said on Friday.

He said the decision has been taken to avoid unnecessary rush at these stations.

"The decision has been taken to avoid unnecessary crowding and ensuring social distancing at stations during the current summer rush," Sutar said.

Earlier last month, the Central Railway had increased the price of platform tickets to Rs 50 from 10 at some key stations in Maharashtra to avoid crowding in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With PTI inputs)
TAGS: #Central Railways #Current Affaris #India #Mumbai Stations #platform tickets
first published: Apr 9, 2021 12:13 pm

