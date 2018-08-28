Railway, Shipping ministries sign MoU to construct Rs 8.5k cr Indore-Manmad railway line

Moneycontrol News

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the railway ministry and states of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh to construct the Indore-Manmad railway line reducing the distance between Mumbai/Pune and other major locations by about 171 kilometers.

“The process of land acquisition has started and both the states have been very cooperative... Works for four bridges have been tendered...” said Nitin Gadkari, union minister for shipping.

The 362 km line will pass through the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor's nodes - Igatpuri, Nashik and Sinnar; Pune and Khed; and Dhule and Nardana.

“Instead of going via Gujarat, we will use central railway line to reach Manmad,” Gadkari said adding, “This will help us to develop backward areas of MP”.

According to Centre’s estimates, the project will reduce the logistics cost between cargo centres located in northern India such as Lucknow, Agra, Gwalior and Kanpur belt as well as Indore Dhule Bhopal region and JNPT and Mumbai.

“The net economic benefits would be around Rs 15,000 crore in first 10 years of operations… It would include providing a shorter route for passengers and freight traffic across the region,” said a statement issued by shipping ministry.

The project will be implemented under special purpose vehicle (SPV) model through Indian Port Rail Corporation Ltd (IPRCL).

“The proposed SPV would be in the form of a joint venture company between ministry of shipping or its nominated PSUs/Entity including JNPT (which will be the main promoter), Government of Maharashtra or its nominated PSUs/Entity, Government of Madhya Pradesh or its nominated PSUs/Entity, and others,” said the statement.

The Rs 8,574.79 crore project, of which Rs 6,825. 67 crore is construction cost, will be constructed in six years and will have 55 percent ownership of ministry of shipping (including JNPT) and 15 percent ownership of entities nominated by ministry of railways and state governments of Maharashtra and MP each. The project financing is a mix of equity and debt in 30:70 ratio.