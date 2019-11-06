App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railway service in Kashmir to resume from Nov 11: Official

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan directed the railway authorities to conduct track inspection within three days

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Railway service in Kashmir Valley will resume from November 11, an official spokesperson said on November 6, over three months after it was suspended in view of abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan directed the railway authorities to conduct track inspection within three days, followed by a trial run on November 10 and resumption of services from November 11, the spokesperson said.

Train service from Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in south Kashmir was suspended on August 5, the day centre announced scrapping of Article 370 provisions which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

Close

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory of Ladakh came into existence on October 31.

related news

Khan passed the directions during a meeting with railway officials, the spokesperson said, adding district administration and senior police officers concerned also attended the meeting which was convened to discuss restoration of rail services in the Valley.

He said the divisional commissioner held a threadbare discussion with the officials and reviewed measures for restoring the train service.

While asking the officials to make all arrangements for resuming train services, the divisional commissioner passed various instructions after the discussion, the spokesperson said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 07:56 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #JK

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.