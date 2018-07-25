App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 07:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railway safety commissioner to probe accidents at Chennai suburban train station

The accidents occurred on July 23 and 24 at the St Thomas Mount railway station in a little over 13 hours.

Representative image
The Commissioner of Railway Safety (Southern Circle) will probe the two accidents in which six people travelling on footboards of crowded suburban trains died after crashing into a concrete track fence at a station here, officials said.

Commissioner of Railway Safety (Southern Circle) K A Manoharan, who inspected the spot today, told reporters that an inquiry would be held on July 30 at the divisional railway manager (DRM) office.

"We are taking measurements (between the fence and the track). The data will be analysed," he said.

The general public can also take part in the inquiry, he said.

Authorities have also announced changes in the schedules of fast suburban trains.

DRM Naveen Gulati has said that all suburban trains would only run on suburban lines till further direction, according to railway sources.

"Even fast suburban trains will run on suburban lines and will stop at all stations en route," they said.

The first accident occurred around 7 pm on July 23 when two commuters of the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu train hit against the wall and fell to their death.

Later at 8.30 am, 10 people standing on the footboard of another suburban train hit the wall, about 50 metres from the scene of the first tragedy, and fell down. Four of them died.

Some commuters have alleged that the key reason for the accidents was diversion of suburban trains from its designated line to a track allotted for express trains.

Railway sources, however, said it was an usual practice to divert trains on these tracks due to technical problems.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 07:47 pm

