App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railway registers 2% growth in passenger numbers, earnings rise by 7% in last 2 years: Rajen Gohain

The minister of state for railways said that while the number of passengers carried by the national transporter was 8116 million in 2016-17, it rose to 8287 million in 2017-2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

There was a little more than two per cent increase in the number of passengers carried by the railways in 2017-2018, as against the previous year, while its earnings through it rose by more than seven per cent in the same period, Union minister Rajen Gohain said in Lok Sabha today.

The minister of state for railways said that while the number of passengers carried by the national transporter was 8116 million in 2016-17, it rose to 8287 million in 2017-2018.

Passengers earnings in the same period grew from Rs 46.28 crore in 2016-2017 to Rs 49.66 crore, he said.

Similarly, the freight performance improved by 4.83 per cent in 2017-2018 as compared to 2016-2017, Gohain said.

While in 2016-2017, the railways carried 1106.15 million tonnes of freight, the next year it carried 1159 million tonnes. Earnings from freight rose from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in 2016-2017 to Rs 1.12 lakh crore in 2017-2018 registering a growth of 10.68 per cent.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 08:04 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.