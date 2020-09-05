Railway recruitment 2020 exam date: Piyush Goyal says exams to begin on December 15 for over 1.4 lakh vacancies

Indian Railways recruitment 2020 exam date has been announced today. The Railways will start conducting the computer-based exams for the three categories of vacancies from December 15, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on September 5.

The three categories for which the examination will be held are non-technical popular category, isolated and ministerial, and Level 1: track maintainer, points man and various other level-1 categories.

"With the JEE and NEET exams running smoothing, the railways will also start conducting the exams for various categories from December 15," the minister said.



रेलवे में विभिन्न पदों की सभी 3 श्रेणियों के लिये भर्ती प्रक्रिया के आवेदनों की जांच पूर्ण की जा चुकी है, विभिन्न पदों पर भर्ती के लिये परीक्षाओं का आयोजन 15 दिसंबर से शुरु किया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/FUqXkfjxl7

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 5, 2020

The railway minister shared a post on twitter confirming, "Examination of the recruitment process applications for all 3 categories of various posts in Railways has been completed, the examinations will be started from December 15 for recruitment to various posts."

The total number of vacancies notified by the railway ministry for these three categories are 1,40,640. The Railway minister confirmed that a total of 2 crore 40 lakh application have been received, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the exams were postponed.

"The scrutiny of all the application is completed. A detailed schedule for these exams will be announced very soon," he said.