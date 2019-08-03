App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railway provides free wifi facility in 2,000 stations

RailTel, a railway PSU, started providing free wifi services at Indian railway stations with a vision of turning them into a platform for digital inclusion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Free wifi facility is now available to passengers at around 2,000 railway stations across the country, officials said on August 3.

Rana Pratap Nagar railway station of Ajmer division in Rajasthan became the 2000th station in the country to have free internet facility, Puneet Chawla, the CMD of RailTel, said.

"Our team is working round the clock and with each passing day execution pace is only increasing. Yesterday we made 74 stations live and while we speak some more stations are being made live with free wifi which is an incredible feat for us," he said in an official statement.

Close

RailTel, a railway PSU, started providing free wifi services at Indian railway stations with a vision of turning them into a platform for digital inclusion.

related news

In the first phase, the wifi was made live at 1,600 stations across the country. Now, RailTel has roped in Tata Trust for providing the internet facility at remaining stations, except the halt ones.

The idea behind providing free wifi to these very small stations catering to mainly rural and low population density areas is to provide the people with state of the art internet facility, the statement said.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 3, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #India #Indian Railways #RailTel

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.