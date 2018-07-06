Railway officers to get lessons in ethics and integrity

Time for Railway officials to head back to school as they have to attend value-based lesson classes on integrity and ethics. According to a senior Railway official, a schedule will be designed to accommodate all officials to bring a change in their general attitude. Moreover, they will also be taught leadership skills to encourage them to answer in a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ instead of ‘maybe’ while dealing with governance issues.

These classes where they will be learning from insightful real-life stories will help them dealing with tough situations in actual world.

The inaugural class will be held at the Railway museum in Chanakyapuri and will be attended by 150 railway officials from each of the 17 railway zones. Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani will be the keynote speaker for the sessions. Other speakers in the event line-up will be former Cabinet Secretary Prabhat Kumar, former education secretary Anil Swarup and former member of Railway Traffic Board Shanti Narayan.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Indian Railways plans to hold such classes in each of the 17 railway districts of India in the future and a schedule will be created accordingly.

Lohani confirmed the agenda behind these classes. He was quoted saying: “We plan to improve the moral and ethical knowledge of the railway officials through these classes and make our officials ready to serve the people of this country properly and face difficult scenarios with confidence”.