Railway ministry clarifies on retired army officer's accusation of 'insulting' message on train tickets

Ministry of Railways has clarified that the message about earnings of railways printed on tickets is not directed just at military personnel as accused by a retired lieutenant colonel. The message is being printed on all tickets, the ministry said in a letter addressed to the ministry of defence.

A retired lieutenant colonel got enraged after seeing a message written on his travel ticket for a train. The message read: "Are you aware that 43% of your fare is borne by common citizens of the country?"

In a letter to a newspaper, the retired Lt Colonel said, the message was “an outright insult to the men in uniform.” He, apparently, understood that the railways was singling military personnel out by printing that message as they get a concessional ticket.



His sentiment in his letter was echoed by others on social media. Another retired military person tweeted a picture of the newspaper clipping, saying, “Amazing should we also throw in the face of our countrymen what the AFs (armed forces) do for our countrymen? I guess we are too polite & so taken for granted.” He tagged the railway minister, defence minister and prime minister’s office in the tweet.

Subsequently, the railway ministry released a clarification to the defence ministry and said, the message was “being printed for all railway passengers and not confined to defence personnel.”

Neeraj Sharma, executive director of the passenger marketing, Indian Railway, said, “I would like to inform you that it is a fact that the fares of Indian Railways are highly subsidised and on an average it recovers only 57% of the cost of travel on non-suburban section and 37% of suburban sections.”

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted the letter to clear the confusion.



Sharma further added that the practice of printing the message was for information purpose only and it is not followed in the tickets of trains which have flexi fares such as Rajdhani after the implementation of GST.