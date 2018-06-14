App
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2018 10:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Railway minister Piyush Goyal inspects ICF facilities

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Railway minister Piyush Goyal today inspected the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) during his visit here and reviewed the production of railway coaches.

The minister held discussions with officials of Southern Railway and ICF, an official said. The minister met 'Mahila Shakthi', an all-woman team of fitters and welders, the official added.

ICF manufactures coaches for the Indian railways and also exports them to countries such as Thailand, Taiwan, Uganda, Nigeria, Mozambique and Sri Lanka.
First Published on Jun 14, 2018 10:13 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal

