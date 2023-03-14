 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sacks TTE for tinkling on woman in train

Mar 14, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

The TTE, named Munna Kumar, was allegedly in an inebriated state when he performed the indecent action near Akbarganj just before Lucknow. He was arrested by the Lucknow Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday.

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw notified via Twitter that a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) has been terminated from his job for urinating on a female passenger in Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express.

The TTE, named Munna Kumar of Begusarai, Bihar, was posted in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was allegedly in an inebriated state when he performed the indecent action near Akbarganj just before Lucknow. The woman was travelling with her husband, who lodged an FIR, stating that the accused, who was travelling off-duty as a passenger, urinated on his wife’s head while she was asleep around 12.30 am on Sunday, March 12.

Rajesh Kumar, the complainant, said that when his wife raised an alarm, passengers caught and thrashed the accused, who appeared to be drunk at the time. However, whether he was intoxicated is yet to be confirmed.

