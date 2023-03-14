Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sacks TTE for tinkling on woman in train

Indian Railways. Representational image.

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw notified via Twitter that a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) has been terminated from his job for urinating on a female passenger in Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express.

The TTE, named Munna Kumar of Begusarai, Bihar, was posted in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was allegedly in an inebriated state when he performed the indecent action near Akbarganj just before Lucknow. The woman was travelling with her husband, who lodged an FIR, stating that the accused, who was travelling off-duty as a passenger, urinated on his wife’s head while she was asleep around 12.30 am on Sunday, March 12.

Rajesh Kumar, the complainant, said that when his wife raised an alarm, passengers caught and thrashed the accused, who appeared to be drunk at the time. However, whether he was intoxicated is yet to be confirmed.

The order by the Northern Railway that Vaishnaw tweeted, read, “Your conduct showing disrespect to women construes serious misconduct, in the process bringing disrepute not only to your own self but entire railways as an organisation. It is also seen that you are in judicial custody. Taking cognizance of this grave matter, I consider it to be a fit case to adopt the provision of Rule 14(ii). Thus, I hereby deem it fit to impose the punishment of ‘removal from service with immediate effect’ for behaviour unbecoming of a railway servant.”

Munna Kumar was arrested by the Lucknow Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday. “He was charged under IPC Sections 352 (assaults), 354 (assaults or use of criminal force to any woman), and 509 (insult the modesty of any woman),” said Sanjay Kumar Sinha, circle officer, GRP, Lucknow.