Railway exams to go on despite Vajpayee's death; postponed in Kerala due to floods

The railways today said the Railway Recruitment Board exams scheduled for today for the post of assistant loco pilots and technicians will go ahead as per schedule.

The announcement came in the backdrop of a half-day holiday declared for all central government departments on August 17 in the wake of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise.

"We are announcing that tomorrow's RRB exam will be conducted in all the three shifts as per schedule. This is being done through the RRB websites. Individual SMS-es are also being sent to about 4.36 lakh candidates," Rajesh Bajpai, Director, Information and Publicity, Indian Railways, said.

He, however, added that due to the worsening flood situation in Kerala, it was not possible to conduct the exam in the southern state tomorrow.

"So, the exam at the Kerala centres is being postponed," Bajpai said.

About 27,000 candidates were scheduled to appear in the RRB exam in Kerala tomorrow.