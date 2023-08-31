English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Railway Board gets first woman Chairman & CEO, Jaya Varma Sinha to take charge from Sept 1

    The 1988 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service official will supersede Anil Kumar Lahoti from September 1, 2023. Sinha is currently working as Member (Operations & Business Development) Railway Board

    Moneycontrol News
    August 31, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
    Jaya Verma Sinha will become the first woman to head Railway Board

    Vijaylaxmi Vishwanathan was the first female member of the Railway Board.

    The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appointed Jaya Varma Sinha as the new Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. Sinha will take charge from September 1 and will become the first woman Chairman of the Railway Board.

    The 1988 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service official will supersede Anil Kumar Lahoti from September 1, 2023. Sinha is currently working as Member (Operations & Business Development) Railway Board.

    She will assume charge when Indian Railways has received a record budgetary allocation of Rs 2.4 lakh crore from the Union government.

    Notably, it was Sinha, who explained the signalling system of the Railways in the light of the tragic Balasore accident in Odisha, which claimed nearly 300 lives.

    Vijaylaxmi Vishwanathan was the first female member of the Railway Board.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CEO Railway Board #Indian Railways #Railway Board Chairman
    first published: Aug 31, 2023 04:18 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!