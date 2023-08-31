Railway Board gets first woman Chairman & CEO, Jaya Varma Sinha to take charge from Sept 1

Vijaylaxmi Vishwanathan was the first female member of the Railway Board.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet appointed Jaya Varma Sinha as the new Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board. Sinha will take charge from September 1 and will become the first woman Chairman of the Railway Board.

The 1988 batch Indian Railway Traffic Service official will supersede Anil Kumar Lahoti from September 1, 2023. Sinha is currently working as Member (Operations & Business Development) Railway Board.

She will assume charge when Indian Railways has received a record budgetary allocation of Rs 2.4 lakh crore from the Union government.

Notably, it was Sinha, who explained the signalling system of the Railways in the light of the tragic Balasore accident in Odisha, which claimed nearly 300 lives.

Vijaylaxmi Vishwanathan was the first female member of the Railway Board.