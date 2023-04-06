 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RailTel bags Rs 76.1 crore order from Bihar govt to aid implementation of smart classes in govt colleges

Moneycontrol News
Apr 06, 2023 / 06:40 PM IST

According to a press release, the value of the work order is Rs. 76.10 Crs. This order has been acquired through an open competitive bidding process.

RailTel Corporation of India said on April 6 that it has bagged an order from Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation (BSEDC), a Govt. of Bihar undertaking.

The awarded work is for the implementation and management of an Electronic Knowledge Network (100 Mbps internet connectivity, Wi-Fi system and Smart Classes) in academic and administrative buildings of government engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes in Bihar.

As the state government's technology provider, BSEDC conceptualizes and implements IT projects for state agencies and departments.

To cater to the data & video transmission needs of Engineering colleges & Polytechnic Institutes simultaneously, the Electronic Knowledge Network project aims to provide high-capacity, scalable and reliable network infrastructure.