RailTel bags Rs 76.1 crore order from Bihar govt to aid implementation of smart classes in govt colleges

RailTel Corporation of India said on April 6 that it has bagged an order from Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation (BSEDC), a Govt. of Bihar undertaking.

The awarded work is for the implementation and management of an Electronic Knowledge Network (100 Mbps internet connectivity, Wi-Fi system and Smart Classes) in academic and administrative buildings of government engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes in Bihar.

As the state government's technology provider, BSEDC conceptualizes and implements IT projects for state agencies and departments.

To cater to the data & video transmission needs of Engineering colleges & Polytechnic Institutes simultaneously, the Electronic Knowledge Network project aims to provide high-capacity, scalable and reliable network infrastructure.

Currently, and for five years to come, it will meet the digital needs of the campuses. This would enable students to access education content internally and efficiently. According to a press release, the value of the work order is Rs 76.10 crore. This order has been acquired through an open competitive bidding process.

This project involves supplying, installing, commissioning & integrating a Campus Local Area Network (LAN), Wi-Fi Solution, Smart Classroom Solution, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Solution, Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Solution, as well as the internet from two different service providers. The overall network will be managed by Network Management System (NMS) centrally hosted at BSEDC. Sanjai Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, RailTel, said, "RailTel's expertise in the IT and Education sector will ensure the successful execution of the 'Electronic Knowledge Network' project of the Bihar Government The project will revolutionise the use of Information Technology (IT) in technical educational institutes of Bihar."

