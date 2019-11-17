App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2019 04:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rail services resume in Kashmir Valley, people throng Sunday flea market in Srinagar

A railway official told PTI that "rail service in the valley fully resumed this morning as the train chugged from Baramulla towards Banihal".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rail services in the Kashmir Valley resumed fully on Sunday - over three months after being suspended due to security reasons- as the train chugged from Srinagar to Banihal through the restive south Kashmir, officials said. The train passes through Srinagar station and the stations in south Kashmir before reaching Banihal.

A railway official told PTI that "rail service in the valley fully resumed this morning as the train chugged from Baramulla towards Banihal".

The official said there was only one run scheduled for Sunday, while the train would make two runs on daily basis from Monday.

Close

The Railways conducted two trial runs of the service on the Srinagar-Banihal stretch on Saturday and then another trial run on Sunday morning before the actual service started, he added.

related news

Rail service in the valley had partially resumed on Tuesday as the train chugged between Baramulla and Srinagar stretch of the railway line.

The authorities have directed the Railways to ply the trains between 10 am and 3 pm only due to security reasons, the official said.

The train service in the Kashmir valley was suspended due to security reasons on August 3 ahead of the Centre's announcement of abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories.

The weekly flea market here, meanwhile, witnessed a huge rush of customers, official said.

They said markets remained open around noon, after which shopkeepers downed their shutters to join the protest against abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Few mini-buses have started plying on some routes in the city and elsewhere in the valley, the officials said, adding, cabs and auto-rickshaws were also plying.

They said private transport was plying unhindered in the city here and elsewhere in the valley.

Pre-paid mobile phones and all Internet services continued to remain suspended since 5 August.

Most of the top level and second rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

The government has detained former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety act,.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 17, 2019 02:35 pm

tags #Jammu and Kashmir

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.