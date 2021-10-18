Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Farmers block trains in Punjab, Haryana, seek minister's arrest

Protestors sit on the railway track at Devi Dasspura village in Amritsar following the farmer's union call for 'Rail Roko' protest on OCtober 18. (Image: ANI)

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana blocked several rail tracks as part of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha's six-hour Rail Roko protest on October 18 demanding the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.



Punjab: Farm law protestors sit on the railway track at Devi Dasspura village in Amritsar following the farmer's union call for 'Rail Roko Andolan' today pic.twitter.com/lQrKImJKso

The protestors blocked railway tracks at Bahadurgarh in Haryana, reported news agency ANI. Four sections of the Ferozepur division in Punjab were also blocked , news agency PTI reported, citing a railway official. The protestors squatted on the railway lines at Devi Dasspura village in Amritsar.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said his group will hold protests at 20 places in 11 districts of Punjab, seeking Mishra's arrest.

The authorities deployed the Rapid Action Force at Sonipat Railway Station in Haryana on the day.

In a statement, the SKM, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws, said that the "protests will be intensified until justice is secured" in the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

During the 'Rail Roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped from 10 am till 4 pm on October 18, the SKM had said. “To press for its demand for MoS Home Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in the Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a nation-wide Rail Roko programme,” the statement said.

"SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18 between 10 am and 4 pm. The SKM asks for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," it said.

Four of the eight people who died in the violence on October 3 were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles.

The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver. Farmers have claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and Ajay Mishra who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time. Ashish Mishra was arrested in the case on October 9.