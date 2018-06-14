Rail Neer case: ED attaches Rs 17.55-cr assets of caterers

The ED today said it has attached assets worth Rs 17.55 crore of two catering firms in connection with its money laundering probe into the selling of cheaper packaged water in place of Rail Neer in Rajdhani and other super-fast trains. The agency said it has issued a provisional order for attachment of assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Ms R K Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd, Ms Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd and five other firms.

"During the investigation, it is established that above licensees laundered the amount received from railway department in lieu of supply of the packaged drinking water of other brands, which was proceeds of crime," the agency said in a statement.

During probe, it said, the movable properties of seven licensees-- Ms R K Associates and Hoteliers Pvt Ltd, Ms Brandavan Foods Products Ltd, Ms Satyam Caterers Pvt Ltd, Ms Food World, Ms R D Sharma, Ms P K Delicacies, Ms Doon Caterers-- were identified in their bank accounts/fixed deposits and have been attached under the provisions of the PMLA.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a case on the basis of a CBI FIR.

The CBI had claimed that the "accused had shown favour to these private firms in supply of cheap packaged drinking water (PDW) other than mandatory Rail Neer on premium trains, including Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express".

The CBI had said that during its searches at various places, including Delhi and Noida, at the residence and official premises of private caterers, Rs 28.5 crore in cash and a large number of incriminating documents were seized.

The final report said that between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2014, the licensee caterers had not picked up Rail Neer as per the quota prescribed by IRCTC and supplied other cheap brands of PDW which were not allowed on Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.

"They had allegedly claimed reimbursement from Northern Railway as was prescribed for supply of Rail Neer," the CBI had said.