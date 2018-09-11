App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rail ministry portal invites CSR funds for developing amenities at stations

To encourage participation of private companies and public sector undertakings in identified works/activities to be done under CSR in the railways, a policy framework had been put in place by the national transporter in 2016.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on September 11 launched a web portal wherein private and public sector undertakings can contribute their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to develop amenities at railway stations.

The companies wanting to contribute can register their requests on the portal Rail Sahyog and choose the amenity they want to promote.

The railways has identified five activities in which such contributions will be allowed, toilets in circulating areas, providing free Wi-Fi with kiosks for e-services for citizens at stations, plastic bottle crushing machines, steel benches and dustbins.

"We want the process of using CSR funds to be simple and transparent. All we are desirous of is that a certain quality standard is maintained. The company which does contribute will have their names, logos or even company names on the initiatives. We have no problems with that," Goyal said.

related news

The portal also gives a cost estimation for each activity - Rs 22 lakh to Rs 30 lakh per station for toilets, with provision for low-cost sanitary pad vending machines, incinerator in female toilets and condom vending machines in male toilets, and initial one year maintenance.

The cost for providing free Wi-Fi at stations through setting up hotspots has been set at Rs 10.30 lakh to Rs 12.30 lakh. Similar provisions have been fixed for benches (Rs 17,500 to Rs 47,500 per set), bottle crushing machines (Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh per machine) and dustbins (Rs 4,500 for two).

A change in the company law in April 2014 mandated that businesses with annual revenues of more than Rs 10 billion give away 2 percent of their net profit to charity.

To encourage participation of private companies and public sector undertakings in identified works/activities to be done under CSR in the railways, a policy framework had been put in place by the national transporter in 2016.

It details the works/activities executable under CSR in the field of environment sustainability, sanitation and cleanliness such as rainwater harvesting, water recycling plants, solar panels, construction of toilets, provision for solid waste management and supply of filtered drinking water.

"I want to encourage everyone to come forward and contribute, not just because it is mandatory to do so," the railway minister added.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 06:31 pm

tags #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.