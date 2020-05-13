App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rail Bhavan shut for two days after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

According to an order issued on Wednesday, the building, which houses the Railway Board, will be shut on May 14 and 15 and intensive sanitisation of all the rooms and common areas will be done.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Rail Bhavan, which is the headquarters of the Indian Railways in Central Delhi, will be shut for the next two days after an RPF staffer tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said.

The employee, working as a clerk in Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director General Arun Kumar's office on the fourth floor of Rail Bhavan, was in quarantine since May 6, they said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

According to an order issued on Wednesday, the building, which houses the Railway Board, will be shut on May 14 and 15 and intensive sanitisation of all the rooms and common areas will be done.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 13, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #Rail Bhavan #Railway Protection Force

