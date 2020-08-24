Raigad building collapse LIVE: 5-storey building collapses in Mahad, 200 feared trapped

A five-storey building collapsed at Mahad in Maharashtra’s Raigad district around 6.50 pm on August 24. Around 50 persons are feared trapped under the debris, but no casualty has been reported yet.

According to a Hindustan Times report, 15 persons have been rescued.

Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhari informed that initially, only the top three floors of the 10-year-old multi-storey building had collapsed.

The incident occurred when a G+4 building collapsed in Kajalpura area of Raigad’s Mahad city. Seventeen persons have sustained injuries in the Raigad building collapse; they have been taken to a hospital, reported News18

“Initially the top three floors of the building collapsed when some people came out. We have been able to bring out 15 persons. The injured have been sent to a government hospital,” Choudhari said.

Three teams of five BN National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pune have reached the spot to carry out rescue operations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details