Raigad building collapse LIVE: 5-storey building collapses in Mahad, 200 feared trapped

Building collapse in Raigad: The five-storey building in Mahad collapsed on August 24 evening at Raigad’s Mahad city.
A five-storey building collapsed at Mahad in Maharashtra’s Raigad district around 6.50 pm on August 24. Around 50 persons are feared trapped under the debris, but no casualty has been reported yet.
According to a Hindustan Times report, 15 persons have been rescued.
Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhari informed that initially, only the top three floors of the 10-year-old multi-storey building had collapsed.
Three teams of five BN National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pune have reached the spot to carry out rescue operations.