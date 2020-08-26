172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|raigad-building-collapse-death-toll-rises-to-15-5757041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Raigad building collapse: Death toll rises to 15

"The bodies of a 70-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were recovered in the early hours. This took the death toll in the incident to 15," Superintendent of Police, Raigad, Anil Paraskar told PTI.

PTI

With the recovery of two more bodies, the death toll in the building collapse incident in Maharashtra's Raigad district reached 15 on Wednesday, a police official said.

There is no likelihood of any more people buried under the rubble, the official said.

The five-storey building - Tareq Garden- in Mahad town, around 170 kms from Mumbai, collapsed on Monday evening.

The rescue teams comprising the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police are working round-the-clock to save those stuck under the debris.

"Although there is no likelihood of any more people stuck under the rubble, the search and rescue operation is still on. The debris is being cleared," Paraskar said.

On Tuesday, a four-year-old boy and a 60-year-old woman had been rescued.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 10:13 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

