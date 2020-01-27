Raids on in Bihar as cops try to nab JNU ex-student Sharjeel Imam

Delhi Police has joined forces with their Bihar and Aligarh counterparts to nab former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam on charges of sedition.

A police team, on January 27, raided his home in Bihar, but couldn’t find the youth, The Times of India reported.

A senior Crime Branch officer told the newspaper: “A case under IPC sections 124 (offence by words, either spoken or written causes disaffection against government), 153 (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) has been registered against Imam. He is currently absconding and efforts are being made to nab him.”

The cops are in hot pursuit of Imam, who had allegedly delivered an inflammatory speech while addressing a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Imam came under the scanner after a video of him allegedly making a seditious speech went viral on social media recently. A police officer investigating the case has alleged that a similar such inflammatory speech was delivered by the youth inside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on December 13, 2019, days after Delhi Police had stormed into the campus and assaulted students.