Rai Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Rai Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rai Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Rai constituency of Haryana including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Rai is an Assembly constituency in Sonipat district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Haryana Poll Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 76.6% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 69.55% in 2009.
In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Jai Tirath won this seat by a margin of 3 votes, which was 0% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 117557 votes.
Jai Tirath won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 4666 votes. INC polled 86361 votes, 41.12% of the total votes polled.
The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, Oct 24, 2019.
