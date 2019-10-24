Rahuri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Rahuri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rahuri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Rahuri constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Rahuri is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 71.31% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 71.44% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kardile Shivaji Bhanudas won this seat by a margin of 25676 votes, which was 13.21% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 194352 votes.
Kardile Shivaji Bhanudas won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 8333 votes. BJP polled 171461 votes, 33.47% of the total votes polled.
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 07:38 am