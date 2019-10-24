Rahuri Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Rahuri Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Rahuri is an Assembly constituency in West Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Ahmednagar district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Rahuri Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 71.31% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 71.44% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Kardile Shivaji Bhanudas won this seat by a margin of 25676 votes, which was 13.21% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 194352 votes.