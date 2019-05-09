App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul to address 3 rallies, Priyanka to hold 2 roadshows in Himachal Pradesh

The Congress chief will address his first rally in Una on May 10 in support of party's Hamirpur candidate Ram Lal Thakur, who is pitted against the sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur, a three-time parliamentarian from the constituency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address three rallies, while party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold two road shows in Himachal Pradesh, a party leader said on Thursday. All four Lok Sabha seats-- Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra-- in the state will vote in the seventh and last phase of the ongoing general elections on May 19.

Himachal Pradesh Congress affairs in-charge Rajni Patil said that Rahul Gandhi will address a rally each in Una, Solan and Mandi and Priyanka Gandhi will be wooing the voters of Theog and Sundernagar with her grand road shows, Patil said.

The Congress chief will address his first rally in Una on May 10 in support of party's Hamirpur candidate Ram Lal Thakur, who is pitted against the sitting BJP MP Anurag Thakur, a three-time parliamentarian from the constituency.

Ram Lal is the Congress MLA from Sri Naina Deviji assembly segment.

related news

However, the dates for his Solan (Shimla Lok Sabha seat) and Mandi rallies are yet to be finalised, Patil said, adding that they are likely to be held on May 15 and 16.

Similarly, the tentative date of Priyanka Gandhi's road shows is May 17. The dates will be finalised soon, she said further.

However, one thing is for sure that Rahul will address a rally and Priyanka will hold a road show in Mandi Lok Sabha seat from where former Union minister Sukh Ram's grandson Aashray Sharma is in the fray against BJP's sitting MP Ramswaroop Sharma, Patil said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already scheduled to address his maiden election rally in Mandi on May 10 in support of Sharma.

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat is one of the most talked about seats in the state as BJP MLA Anil Sharma's son Aashray Sharma is fighting the Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate. Anil recently resigned from the Himachal Pradesh cabinet.

Aashray Sharma had sought a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket from Mandi but after it was denied, he, along with his grandfather Sukh Ram, rejoined the Congress.

Being his home district, Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur's prestige is also at stake on the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.
First Published on May 9, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #Himachal Pradesh #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Priyanka Gandhi Vadra #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Salman Khan advised Kiara Advani to change her name from Aaliya, here' ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

MET Gala 2019: When Deepika Padukone the Barbie had her ‘stumblelina ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant on Pakistan flag controversy, let Modiji put m ...

Cannes 2019: Here’s when Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Aishwary ...

Karan Oberoi gets 14 days judicial custody; good friend Pooja Bedi hop ...

L&T Buys Mindtree Shares Worth Rs 368 Crore

Assam Rifles to Train Together With Coast Guard, Assist in Maritime Op ...

Modi a Failure PM, non-BJP Alliance Will be in Power on May 23: Chandr ...

'Indecisive KCR, Opportunist Chandrababu': Bandu Dattatreya's Thumbs-d ...

Ready to Return if Supreme Court Assures I Will Not be Arrested Till C ...

'Keep Hurling Abuses': Amit Shah Sees an Advantage for BJP in Oppositi ...

Grey Worm and Missandei Dancing to 'My Boo' on 'Game of Thrones' Set i ...

Nirav Modi Failed to Convince Judge That 'Strong Ties' With Britain Po ...

Why Take Canadian Akshay Kumar Aboard INS Sumitra? Congress's Divya Sp ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

Lok Sabha Polls: Rahul Gandhi's transformation from a 'reluctant leade ...

How lack of transparency in government data is forcing economists to c ...

Closing Bell: Markets end lower for seventh session, Nifty at 11,302; ...

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, developmental work may give BJP edge over ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Judiciary-Centre logjam resurfaces as Supreme Court collegium rejects ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Top Huawei and Honor phones worth buying in India: From Huawei P30 Pro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.