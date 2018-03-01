App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Feb 24, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul targets PM after yet another bank fraud comes to light

As yet another bank fraud came to light, Congress President Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the Modi Government alleging that the Delhi-based diamond jeweller involved in the scam "disappeared" like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya while the government looked the other way.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As yet another bank fraud came to light, Congress President Rahul Gandhi today hit out at the Modi Government alleging that the Delhi-based diamond jeweller involved in the scam "disappeared" like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya while the government looked the other way.

He said the promoter of Dwarka Das Seth International, who was booked by the CBI for an alleged fraud of Rs 389.85 crore towards Oriental Bank of Commerce, operated with the same modus operandi of fake LoUs as Nirav Modi. "Under Modi Ji's 'Jan Dhan Loot Yojana', another scam!

"390 Crore, involving a Delhi based jeweller. Same Modus operandi as Nirav Modi. Fake LOU's.

"Predictably, like Mallya and Nirav, this promoter too has disappeared while the Government looked the other way," he said on Twitter.

related news

Gandhi has been using the hashtag 'ModiRobsIndia' to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the cases of bank frauds.

The CBI yesterday booked Dwarka Das Seth International Pvt Ltd for an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 389.85 crore towards Oriental Bank of Commerce.

Six months after the public sector bank filed a complaint with the CBI, the agency booked the company, and Sabhya Seth, Reeta Seth, Krishna Kumar Singh, Ravi Singh - all directors of the firm - and another company named Dwarka Das Seth SEZ Incorporation.

The company has availed various credit facilities from OBC between 2007-12, which swelled to Rs 389 crore during the period.

The string of frauds came as an embarrassment for the BJP-led central government, which had come to power on an anti-graft plank and had often listed corruption-free administration as one of its main achievements. Breaking his silence over the Rs 11,400-crore fraud in India's second-biggest PSU bank, Prime Minister Modi yesterday warned of stringent action against those involved in financial irregularities and said loot of public money will not be tolerated.

"I want to make it clear that this government has been taking strict action against financial irregularities and will continue to take strict action," he said at Global Business Summit. "System will not tolerate loot of public money," the prime minister said.

tags ##Anna Hazare #Lokpal Bill #Jan Lokpal Bill #fast against corruption #Delhi police #India

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC