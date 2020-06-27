App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 11:08 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul targets govt, PM for having no plan to defeat virus, as COVID cases surge past 5-lakh mark

Training his guns on Modi, he said, "PM is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic."

PTI

With India's COVID-19 cases crossing the five lakh-mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the government has no plan to defeat the pandemic and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surrendered as he refuses to fight coronavirus. "Covid19 is spreading rapidly into new parts of the country. The Government Of India has no plan to defeat it," Gandhi tweeted.

Training his guns on Modi, he said, "PM is silent. He has surrendered and is refusing to fight the pandemic."

He also tagged a report that claimed the government had "retreated" as no meeting of the ICMR panel or the Group of Ministers had taken place and neither had the Health Ministry held its briefings on the pandemic.

Close

India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, while the death toll climbed to 15,685, according to Union Health Ministry data.

related news

The virus caseload zoomed to 5,08,953, while 384 fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 27, 2020 11:01 am

tags #coronavirus #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

Insurance fraudsters try to make the most of coronavirus lockdown

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

COVID-19 disruption an opportunity for firms to re-strategise: UBI chief

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

417 Thane cops tested COVID-19 positive so far; 3 of them dead

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.