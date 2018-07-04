Rahul slams Modi for breaking 'backbone' of small businessmen

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken the "backbone" of small traders while benefitting big businessmen.

"As much as Rs 2 lakh crores of 15 big businessmen was waived off. The first task that Narendra Modiji did was that he broke the backbone of small and middle class businessmen," the Gandhi scion, who arrived here on a two-day visit said.

"He snatched the money from your pockets through GST and demonetisation and gave it away to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi," he added in his address to a gathering of select party activists from all assembly segments at Fursatganj.

Noting that employment generation was hit adversely under the current regime, the Congress chief hit out at Modi on a host of issues including bullet train, Doklam and farmer suicides.

"Modi's bullet train is like a magic train which may not materialise in reality," he said.

Questioning Modi government's foreign policy, he opined that the prime minister did not seemed to be bothered about the controversial and sensitive issue of Doklam border row.

After the meeting, the Amethi MP visited Pure Dhingai village to condole the death of a farmer who died while waiting for his crop to be sold at a government centre.

Rahul was also scheduled to meet traders at the party office at Gauriganj and a group of youngsters who were actively promoting the Congress party on social media.

A party leader said that at least 250 youth from the group were likely to be selected and trained by the Jawahar Lal Nehru Leadership Institute in the field of media.