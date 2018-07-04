App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul slams Modi for breaking 'backbone' of small businessmen

"As much as Rs 2 lakh crores of 15 big businessmen was waived off. The first task that Narendra Modiji did was that he broke the backbone of small and middle class businessmen," Rahul Gandhi said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken the "backbone" of small traders while benefitting big businessmen.

"As much as Rs 2 lakh crores of 15 big businessmen was waived off. The first task that Narendra Modiji did was that he broke the backbone of small and middle class businessmen," the Gandhi scion, who arrived here on a two-day visit said.

"He snatched the money from your pockets through GST and demonetisation and gave it away to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi," he added in his address to a gathering of select party activists from all assembly segments at Fursatganj.

Noting that employment generation was hit adversely under the current regime, the Congress chief hit out at Modi on a host of issues including bullet train, Doklam and farmer suicides.

related news

"Modi's bullet train is like a magic train which may not materialise in reality," he said.

Questioning Modi government's foreign policy, he opined that the prime minister did not seemed to be bothered about the controversial and sensitive issue of Doklam border row.

After the meeting, the Amethi MP visited Pure Dhingai village to condole the death of a farmer who died while waiting for his crop to be sold at a government centre.

Rahul was also scheduled to meet traders at the party office at Gauriganj and a group of youngsters who were actively promoting the Congress party on social media.

A party leader said that at least 250 youth from the group were likely to be selected and trained by the Jawahar Lal Nehru Leadership Institute in the field of media.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 09:15 pm

tags #Congress #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.