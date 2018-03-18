App
Mar 18, 2018 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI
Mar 18, 2018 07:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul should first apologise for misdeeds of Congress: Javadekar

He was reacting to Gandhi's speech at the Congress party's plenary session here where he said that the ruling government was diverting people's attention from issues such as unemployment and farm distress with "fancy events".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union HRD Minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his speech at the party plenary session on Sunday, saying he should apologise for his party's misdeeds first and then attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"While accusing Modi government he forgets that Congress did worst of the genocide of Sikhs, they brought censorship in media and are known for all kinds of corruption and scams. He should first apologise for all that," Javadekar said.

The Congress president also said that the corrupt and powerful today "control conversation" in the country and the "name Modi symbolises the collusion between crony capitalists and the prime minister".

He compared the BJP with the Kauravas in the epic Mahabharata, saying that it fights for power while his party, on the lines of the Pandavas, battled for truth.

Reacting to Gandhi's remarks, Javadekar said, "He has insulted Hindu religion and people's faith. He has also insulted patriotism by criticing Vir Savarkar and also attacking judiciary. Nobody has accused PM personally but he has attempted to do so."

The BJP leader also said that Gandhi's accusations against Amit Shah are part of a "conspiracy".

tags #BJP #Congress #India #New Delhi #Rahul Gandhi

