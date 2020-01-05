Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi misleading people over CAA: Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of misleading the people over the amended Citizenship Act and instigating riots.

Shah assured members of minority communities that none of them will lose citizenship due to the CAA, saying the law is about giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from three neighbouring countries and not taking it away from anybody.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP president said he came to power fives years back by misleading people with a host of promises.