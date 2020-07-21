App
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul lists alleged 'attempt to topple' govt in Rajasthan among govt's 'achievements' in COVID-era

The former Congress president has been attacking the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis and questioning its planning behind combating the pandemic.

PTI

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 21 listed the alleged "attempt to topple" the government in Rajasthan and the "Namaste Trump" event as among the Centre's "achievements" in the COVID-19 era.

In a sarcastic tweet in Hindi, he said due to such "achievements" of the government, the country is now 'Aatmanirbhar' in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Congress president has been attacking the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis and questioning its planning behind combating the pandemic.

"Achievements of the government in the COVID-era: February -- Namaste Trump, March-- toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh, April -- making people light candles, May -- government's sixth anniversary, June -- Bihar virtual rally, July -- Attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan," Gandhi said in the tweet.

"That is why the country is 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-sufficient) in the fight against coronavirus," he said.
India's first COVID-19 case was detected on January 30 in Kerala.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 11:25 am

tags #BJP #Congress #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #Rajasthan

