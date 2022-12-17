Rahul has become huge embarrassment for country: Kiren Rijiju

Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting the Indian Army but also damaging the country’s image, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday, hitting out at the Congress leader for his remarks on China and the Army.

The former Congress chief alleged on Friday that China is preparing for a war while the Indian government is asleep and trying to ignore the threat.He also alleged that China has taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers and is ”beating up our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh”.

Taking to Twitter, Rijiju said, ”Rahul Gandhi is not only insulting Indian Army but damaging nation’s image. He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment (for) the country.”

The member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh said people are proud of the Indian armed forces.In another tweet, Rijiju said Yangtse area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang is ”fully secured now” due to ”adequate deployment of the brave jawans of Indian Army”.

Rijiju shared his undated picture with army personnel in Arunachal Pradesh. Indian and Chinese troops had clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.