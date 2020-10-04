172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|rahul-gandhis-tractor-rally-in-punjab-against-farm-laws-to-begin-today-5919441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally in Punjab against farm laws to begin today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally is scheduled to begin today at 11 am.

Moneycontrol News

Rahul Gandhi's three-day long tractor rally against farm bills passed by the Parliament will begin on October 4. Earlier, Gandhi was scheduled to hold tractor rallies from October 3-5, but it was later deferred by a day. The rallies are scheduled to begin around 11 am on each of the three days and will be conducted amid strict COVID-19 protocols, a party spokesperson said.

A spokesperson of Punjab Congress earlier said that the tractor rallies were expected to be supported by farmers' organisations and would cover more than 50 km over three days. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other Congress leaders will also join the rally.

Punjab farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws continued on October 3 as they squatted on rail tracks for an indefinite period. The agitating farmers raised slogans against the government and said that the stir would go on till their demand for revoking the new laws was not accepted.

Close

A total of 31 farmers' bodies have joined hands to step up their agitation. They announced to block rail tracks from October 1 for an indefinite period.

Farmers blocked rail tracks at many places including Dhablan (Patiala), Sunam (Sangrur), Budhlada (Mansa), Gidderbaha (Muktsar), Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar, Phillaur, Samrala and Moga.

Farmers under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee have been squatting at rail tracks in Amritsar and Ferozepur since September 24.

Parliament recently passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020; the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

The Bills became law after President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27 gave assent to contentious farm bills, amid widespread protests against across India.

The government has asserted that these bills will allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere they want at a better price. However, farmers have expressed apprehension that the centre's farm reforms would pave a way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big companies.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), one of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) oldest allies, even quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on September 26 protest against the contentious bills.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal on October 3 said a "directionless" and "issueless" opposition is trying to mislead farmers of the country over farm laws.

"The opposition is directionless and is not left with any issue so they are trying to mislead farmers. However, they cannot mislead farmers beyond a limited area," Goyal said at a press conference.
First Published on Oct 4, 2020 09:39 am

