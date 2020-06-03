App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi's interactions on COVID-19: Congress releases teaser of discussion with industrialist Rajiv Bajaj

In the teaser of the conversation released on various social media accounts of the party, Gandhi, citing experts, is seen talking about the fear of the coronavirus disease, which, if spreads once, is difficult to get rid of.

PTI
 
 
Rahul Gandhi's dialogue with industrialist Rajiv Bajaj on the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis will be aired on Thursday, the latest in the series of deliberations the former Congress chief is having with experts from various fields on the impact of the pandemic.

In the teaser of the conversation released on various social media accounts of the party, Gandhi, citing experts, is seen talking about the fear of the coronavirus disease, which, if spreads once, is difficult to get rid of.

In the teaser, Managing Director of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj, is seen talking about the effect of the lockdown on the economy.

"The virus is waiting to hit you, so you have not solved that problem, but you have decimated the economy. You have flattened the wrong curve -- not the infection curve but the GDP curve. This is what we have ended with -- the worst of both worlds," Bajaj says.

related news

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The first such dialogue was held on April 30 when Gandhi discussed the coronavirus pandemic and its economic implications with former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan.

He then held a conversation with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee who had said India should come out with a large enough stimulus package to revive demand.

The former Congress chief last week spoke to globally renowned public health experts -- Professor Ashish Jha of Harvard Global Health Institute and Swedish epidemiologist Johan Giesecke.

"Tomorrow, Thursday, 4th June, 10 AM onwards, join my conversation with Mr Rajiv Bajaj on the Covid crisis, across all my social media platforms," Gandhi said on Twitter.

 

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Business #Congress #coronavirus #Economy #India #Rahul Gandhi #Rajiv Bajaj

