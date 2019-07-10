Rahul Gandhi's follower count on Twitter crosses 10-million mark 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's follower count on Twitter has crossed the 10-million mark and on July 10, he thanked all his followers on the social media platform for the "milestone".

Gandhi had gone past Shashi Tharoor as the most followed Congress leader on Twitter last year.

He has now notched up as Tharoor has over 6.9 million followers. However, he is still well behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has more than 48 million followers on the micro-blogging site.

"10 Million Twitter followers - thank you to each and every one of you!" Gandhi tweeted.

"I will celebrate the milestone in Amethi, where I will be meeting our Congress workers & supporters today," he said.