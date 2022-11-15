 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra heads for Washim in Maharashtra; Jairam Ramesh says tribal leader Birsa Munda should be inspiration for all Indians

Moneycontrol News
Nov 15, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi started the foot march from Phalegaon in Hingoli district on Tuesday morning. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, former Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur and other party leaders walked along with Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered its 69th day on Tuesday and will reach Washim district in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra later in the day.

Gandhi started the foot march from Phalegaon in Hingoli district on Tuesday morning. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, former Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur and other party leaders walked along with Gandhi.

Ramesh remembered iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

He posted a tweet saying, "Today is the 69th day of #BharatJodoYatra and the 147th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, born just 15 days later than Sardar Patel. But tragically, he died in a British jail in Ranchi at the very young age of 25."

"An adivasi (not vanvasi as the RSS calls tribals), Birsa Munda should be an inspiration to ALL Indians. The causes for which he laid down his life, particularly tribal land rights are still most relevant today," Ramesh added.

The government had last year declared November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' on the birth anniversary of Munda to remember the contribution of tribal freedom fighters. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress which started from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, has so far covered 28 districts in six states.