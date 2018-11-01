App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi seeking air connectivity for Kota

In a letter to the prime minister, Gandhi said while the Airport Authority of India operates an airport at Kota, it is not equipped to handle large commercial aircraft.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to facilitate commercial air connectivity for Rajasthan's Kota, citing that 1.5 lakh students across India study in coaching centres there each year and are inconvenienced due to the absence of such a facility.

In a letter to the prime minister, Gandhi said while the Airport Authority of India operates an airport at Kota, it is not equipped to handle large commercial aircraft.

He said currently lakhs of students and their families are inconvenienced by the absence of an airport there.

"The need of the hour is to either upgrade the existing airport, or construct a new airport to handle commercial flights. Let us bring Vikas (development) to the enterprising people of Kota," the Congress chief said in the letter dated October 25.

With over 1.5 lakh students, across India, studying in coaching centres each year in Kota, it is critical to have proper air connectivity, he said.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 02:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kota #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.