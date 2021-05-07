Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi over COVID-19 crisis, urges him to stop 'needless suffering' of people

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (file image)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 7 wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to "stop the needless suffering" of the people as COVID-19 cases continue to touch record highs in India.
Suggesting ways to tackle the crisis, Gandhi said it is important that the Centre focuses on tracking the virus and mutations across the country using genome sequencing as well as disease pattern.
The opposition leader said that government must "dynamically assess the efficacy of all vaccines against new mutations as they are identified".
In his letter, Gandhi suggested that the government should not be concerned about the economic impact of the lockdown as the human cost of the spread of the virus would have tragic consequences for the people.
Gandhi also called for rapidly vaccinating the entire population and urged the government to be transparent and keep the rest of the world informed about India's findings.
"Your government's lack of a clear and coherent COVID and vaccination strategy, as well as its hubris in declaring premature victory as the virus was exponentially spreading, has placed India in a highly dangerous position: today the disease is growing explosively," the letter read.
"It is currently on the verge of overwhelming all of our systems. GOI's failures have made another devastating national lockdown almost inevitable," he told the prime minister.
India reported a record number of 4.14 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and around 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Gandhi said it is critical that our people are prepared for such an eventuality of a lockdown.
"To prevent a repeat of the manifold suffering caused by last year's lockdown, the government must act with compassion and provide critical financial and food support to our most vulnerable people," he said, adding that it must be also ready with a transportation strategy for those who will require it.