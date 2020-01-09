App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala health minister over report of new H1N1 cases in Wayanad

The Congress leader said they were under observation and the Health Department was conducting a medical camp and an expert medical team was expected to visit the school on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written to Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja to provide facilities to adequately prepare for a possible H1N1 outbreak as some students and teachers of a school in his Wayanad constituency have been infected by the virus. In his letter, Gandhi asked Shailaja to provide testing facilities and also conduct awareness campaigns on preventive measures for H1N1.

He said it had come to his notice that around 150 students and teachers of Anayyamkannu Higher Secondary School had been infected by H1N1 in the first week of January and they were showing symptoms of the disease.

The Congress leader said they were under observation and the Health Department was conducting a medical camp and an expert medical team was expected to visit the school on Thursday.

Close

"Given the highly contagious nature of H1N1, I request the Health Department to extend all possible support to public healthcare facilities to adequately prepare for any possibility of an outbreak, including provisioning of testing facilities; and also conduct awareness campaigns regarding preventive measures.

related news

"I am confident that the Department of Health and Family Welfare will proactively work to contain the spread of this disease," Gandhi said in his letter.

The former Congress president represents the Wayanad Parliamentary constituency in Kerala.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 05:55 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Kerala #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.