Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is trying to “wash the Bofors stain on his father by raising the Rafale issue,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

The Congress chief has been constantly accusing PM Modi and his government of fraud in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

When asked about the allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal voiced by the Opposition, Modi said it was not the Opposition, but just “one individual” who is repeating it, apparently signalling to Rahul Gandhi.

“As far as the Rafale issue is concerned, even the Opposition wasn't using it much. One individual kept repeating the same lie. And everywhere, these lies were rejected. Whether in the Supreme Court or by the CAG. Some neutral journalists also raised the issue of the money trail in Bofors. But here that individual spoke without any basis, how long could that have lasted? His advisors also told him that Rafale does not resonate as a political issue. His own people told him to let the issue be. But he wanted to wash the Bofors stain on his father by raising Rafale,” said the Prime Minister.

Modi further said that pinning the blame onto the ruling government is nothing new for the Congress. “Congress has been destroyed by Defence scams. So they try to make the same allegations against all governments. During the Vajpayee government, they tried to trap George Fernandes in the coffin scam. It turned out to be lies. Now they are trying to similarly trap me,” he said.

However, expressing trust in the people of India and asserting that they will see through the "lies" being perpetuated by the Congress, Modi said, “I have been in public life for years, I was the chief minister of a state. Even the Congress Leader of Opposition said you can't accuse Modi of corruption. So, however hard they try, the people of India will never accept their lies. The public is very smart, they understand these people.”

On coining the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ slogan, Modi said, “As far as the chowkidar slogan goes, in 2013-2014 when I was campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, I used to tell people 'you make me the chowkidar and I will not let anyone steal India's wealth'. That used to be a part of my speech. Even today, I say I am the chowkidar and I will not let anyone steal. And if someone does, I am strengthening the law and taking strong action. The government has succeeded in creating an environment that encourages honesty.”

