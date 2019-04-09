App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rahul Gandhi wants to wash Bofors stain on father with Rafale allegations: PM Modi

The Congress chief has been constantly accusing PM Modi and his government of fraud in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is trying to “wash the Bofors stain on his father by raising the Rafale issue,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with News18 Network Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi.

The Congress chief has been constantly accusing PM Modi and his government of fraud in the Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

When asked about the allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal voiced by the Opposition, Modi said it was not the Opposition, but just “one individual” who is repeating it, apparently signalling to Rahul Gandhi.

“As far as the Rafale issue is concerned, even the Opposition wasn't using it much. One individual kept repeating the same lie. And everywhere, these lies were rejected. Whether in the Supreme Court or by the CAG. Some neutral journalists also raised the issue of the money trail in Bofors. But here that individual spoke without any basis, how long could that have lasted? His advisors also told him that Rafale does not resonate as a political issue. His own people told him to let the issue be. But he wanted to wash the Bofors stain on his father by raising Rafale,” said the Prime Minister.

related news

Modi further said that pinning the blame onto the ruling government is nothing new for the Congress. “Congress has been destroyed by Defence scams. So they try to make the same allegations against all governments. During the Vajpayee government, they tried to trap George Fernandes in the coffin scam. It turned out to be lies. Now they are trying to similarly trap me,” he said.

However, expressing trust in the people of India and asserting that they will see through the "lies" being perpetuated by the Congress, Modi said, “I have been in public life for years, I was the chief minister of a state. Even the Congress Leader of Opposition said you can't accuse Modi of corruption. So, however hard they try, the people of India will never accept their lies. The public is very smart, they understand these people.”

On coining the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ slogan, Modi said, “As far as the chowkidar slogan goes, in 2013-2014 when I was campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls, I used to tell people 'you make me the chowkidar and I will not let anyone steal India's wealth'. That used to be a part of my speech. Even today, I say I am the chowkidar and I will not let anyone steal. And if someone does, I am strengthening the law and taking strong action. The government has succeeded in creating an environment that encourages honesty.”

(The full interview will be aired today at 7.00 pm and 10.00 pm on CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and other News18 regional channels.)
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 02:16 pm

tags #Bofors scam #Congress #Congress President Rahul Gandhi #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #PM Modi Interview #Politics #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Rafale deal #video

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s scene leaked, watch ...

Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Katy Perry breaks into impromptu dance moves, courtesy her Sanskrit ta ...

Saif Ali Khan opens up on why he chose to work with Alaia Furniturewal ...

Darbar poster: Did Ranveer Singh's Simmba inspire Rajinikanth?

Deepika Padukone Rides Pillion on Vikrant Massey's Bike Through Delhi ...

'Dedicate Your Votes to Men Who Carried Out Balakot Strike': Modi's Ap ...

Kalank: Pakistani Actor Sanam Saeed Responds to Alia Bhatt Drawing Ins ...

Sensex Ends 239 Points Higher; Yes Bank Rallies 4 Percent

ACT Stream TV 4K Android Box Launched to Unify Your TV Experience: Her ...

Tata Motors Launches 'Samarth' Initiative for Welfare of Truck Drivers ...

Dogs Can Sniff Out Cancer in Blood With 97% Accuracy

Emilia Clarke Shares Photos of Brain Surgery She Underwent After Game ...

Election Candidate Leads 'Wedding Procession' to File Nomination, Book ...

Removing AFSPA in J&K amounts to sending soldiers to gallows, says PM ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

PM Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking stay on relea ...

Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections 2019: 29 candidates have criminal ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Lok Sabha Election: Mann Ghising forgets bitter past to upset Mamata B ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

Narendra Modi to News18: Removing AFSPA in Kashmir is like sending our ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.