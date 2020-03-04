Rahul Gandhi visits violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on March 4, visited the various pockets of north east Delhi, which were rocked by violence last week after two groups – one supporting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the other opposing it, clashed outside the Jafrabad metro station on February 24.

The violence has killed at least 42 people and injured over 250.



Delhi: Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders leave for violence-affected areas of North East Delhi. #DelhiViolencepic.twitter.com/q2YPcWCD0I

Gandhi was seen visiting the area with other Congress leaders, including party national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

On the violence, Gandhi had earlier tweeted, "The violence today in Delhi is disturbing and must be unequivocally condemned. Peaceful protests are a sign of a healthy democracy, but violence can never be justified. I urge the citizens of Delhi to show restraint, compassion & understanding no matter what the provocation."

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had earlier deputed a five-member delegation to visit the areas and give her a detailed report on the ground situation.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, on Gandhi's visit, said, "Before going there, I want to ask, you have come from Italy just six days back, have you taken screening test at the airport? Did you take precautions or you want to spread it (Coronavirus)?"