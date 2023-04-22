 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow, says paying the price for speaking truth

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST

"I have paid the price for speaking the truth, I am ready to pay any price," Gandhi said, adding he would continue to raise issues of price rise and corruption with double the force.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hands over the keys of 12, Tughlak Lane bungalow to a CPWD official after vacating the bungalow following his disqualification as a Lok Sabha MP, in New Delhi, on April 22, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was paying the price for speaking the truth and vowed to continue to raise people's issues as he vacated his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence on Saturday.

Gandhi, who was disqualified from Lok Sabha last month following his conviction in a defamation case, was asked to vacate the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow by April 22.

Saturday morning, Gandhi moved out all his belongings from the bungalow where he had been staying for almost two decades.