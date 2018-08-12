App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana on August 13; to meet SHGs, students

Rahul Gandhi would arrive in the afternoon and head to a convention centre at Shamshabad here for the interaction with women Self Help Groups.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

On his maiden visit to Telangana after becoming the Congress President, Rahul Gandhi would address women Self-Help Groups, students and unemployed youth, entrepreneurs and others in separate events in Hyderabad on August 13 and 14.

"The visit would give a definite boost to the party. This is his first visit to Telangana after becoming party president. He played a key role in the formation of Telangana," Deputy Leader of Congress in State Legislative Council P Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.

As per the schedule announced by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Gandhi would arrive in the afternoon tomorrow and head to a convention centre at Shamshabad here for the interaction with women Self Help Groups.

On Tuesday, Gandhi would hold a teleconference with 31,600 booth committee presidents, mandal and district Congress presidents and also state unit office bearers. He would then have an interaction with various media editors and bureau chiefs for an hour at the hotel where he would be staying.

Later, Gandhi would address about 150 young industrialists and CEOs from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In the evening, Gandhi would attend a public meeting for students and unemployed youth at Saroornagar stadium. Gandhi would leave for Delhi by 8.30 pm that night.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 07:03 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.