HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to visit Odisha on January 25

Gandhi's visit assumes significance as Odisha is preparing for twin elections to the state assembly and the Lok Sabha later this year.

PTI
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting in Cuttack during his one-day visit to Odisha on January 25, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said on January 8.

"Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Bali Yatra ground in Cuttack during his Odisha visit on January 25," Patnaik said after a preparatory meeting.

Patnaik said the OPCC finalised Rahul Gandhi's public meeting venue at the preparatory meeting.

"Mr Gandhi will reach Bhubaneswar at about 10 am on January 25 and then meet some intellectuals in the city before attending a workers meeting in Cuttack. He will join the public meeting at about 2.30 pm," Patnaik said.

He said Rahul Gandhi will also visit the state in February.

Gandhi's visit assumes significance as Odisha is preparing for twin elections to the state assembly and the Lok Sabha later this year.

The prime minister, who visited the state on December 24 and January 5, is also scheduled to attend another public meeting at Bolangir next week.

BJP president Amit Shah will also visit Odisha on January 18 and attend booth level workers' meeting at Cuttack.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 09:37 pm

tags #India #Odisha #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

