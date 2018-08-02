App
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 08:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to visit Hyderabad on two-day tour from Aug 13

Besides participating in the 'Praja Chaitanya bus yatra,' a campaign launched by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Gandhi would address several meetings during his two-day visit, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said today.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi would visit Hyderabad for two days from August 13.

Besides participating in the 'Praja Chaitanya bus yatra,' a campaign launched by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Gandhi would address several meetings during his two-day visit, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said today.

The 'bus yatra', being conducted by the state congress in phases, is aimed at exposing the alleged failures of the TRS government in Telangana.

Earlier, Reddy inaugurated the TPCC's IT Cell.

Observing that Congress was trying to make optimum use of technology to reach out to people, Reddy said the IT Cell would play a major role in establishing a link between the party, leaders and cadres.

IT cell chairman Madan Mohan Rao said the cell would act as a bridge between the party and cadre through an innovative programme named 'Congress Human Resources Management System (CHARMS).'
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 08:30 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi

