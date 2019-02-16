Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 16, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to visit Chhattisgarh on February 16

During the programme at Dhuragaon village, Gandhi will distribute landdocuments to farmers who have been returned their lands acquired in 2008 for a Tata Steel project, an official here said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on February 16 to take part in 'Adivasi Krishak Adhikar Sammelan' (convention for tribal farmers' rights).

During the programme at Dhuragaon village, Gandhi will distribute landdocuments to farmers who have been returned their lands acquired in 2008 for a Tata Steel project, an official here said.

He will also distribute Forest Rights Certificates and farm loan waiver certificates.

Gandhi will also dedicate projects worth Rs 21.75 crore in Bastar division.

Fulfilling its poll promise, the Congress government inChhattisgarh has been returning to farmers the land acquired for Tata Steel project which remained unused after the project was scrapped.

Total of 1,764.61 hectares of land of 1,707 farmers from ten villages had been acquired by the government in 2008.
First Published on Feb 15, 2019 11:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.