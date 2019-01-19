Rahul Gandhi to raise Rafale deal, farmers' issue at budget session: Mallikarjun Kharge

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on January 19 that his party president Rahul Gandhi would raise issues relating to Rafale, farmers' distress, unemployment, demonetisation and interference into autonomous bodies like CBI by the Modi government in the budget session of Parliament.

Kharge, while addressing a news conference here, said that the Parliament would resume on January 31 with President's speech.

"Then the Parliament would initiate the budget session where our leader Rahul Gandhi will raise these issues," the Congress leader said.

He said that the BJP government led by Narendra Modi was "destroying democracy" along with his aide Amit Shah.

Kharge said that the fight in 2019 elections would be for freedom of speech and freedom of religion.

"We re fighting for them. We will continue to fight for these," he said.

On Karnataka, Kharge said that the alliance between Congress and JD(S) will continue, adding that one MLA, who was untraced, would be served notice.