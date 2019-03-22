App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 09:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to kick off Congress poll campaign in Bengal on March 23

The rally comes in the backdrop of the Left Front- Congress seat sharing deal falling apart in the state and both the sides deciding to go it alone.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

AICC president Rahul Gandhi will officially kick off the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign in West Bengal on Saturday with a rally at Chachal in Malda district.

"Campaigning has started in 11 seats where we have announced candidates. But tomorrow our party president Rahul Gandhi will officially launch the poll campaign of Bengal. He will also give out a message for our party workers," state Congress president Somen Mitra said here on Friday.

The rally comes in the backdrop of the Left Front- Congress seat sharing deal falling apart in the state and both the sides deciding to go it alone.

The Congress so far has announced candidates in 11 Lok Sabha seats of the state including Raiganj and Murshidabad which were won by CPI(M) in 2014 general elections.

related news

The CPI(M)-led Left Front on the other hand has announced candidates in 40 seats including Malda North and Jangipur Lok Sabha that the Congress had won last time.

The Congress had emerged victorious in four seats in the state in 2014. Apart from Malda North and Jangipur, the party bagged Malda South and Baharampur parliamentary seats.

The venue of Rahul Gandhi's rally falls under the Malda North constituency. The Congress MP of the seat, Mausam Benazir Noor, has quit the party and is contesting on a Trinamool Congress ticket this time.

Noor, who is the niece of the late Congress stalwart A B A Ghani Khan Chowdhury, has been a two-time MP of the Congress.

Malda has been known as a stronghold of the Congress for several decades due to developmental work done by Ghani Khan Chowdhury during his tenure as railway minister in the '80s.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 09:45 pm

tags #Congress #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #west bengal

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

DMK President Mk Stalin Exclusive

What Kind of Hindus are You, BJP MLA Scolds Cops on Holi; Video Goes V ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Imran Khan Says PM Modi Sent Greetings on Pakistan’s National Day, T ...

Delhi BJP Shortlists Names of 3 Candidates Each for Seven Seats

Italy’s Move to Join China's ‘Belt and Road’ Initiative a Big Co ...

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Among Seven to File Nominations in Jammu

IPL 2019 | Malinga to Give Mumbai Indians' First Six Games a Miss

As Credible as Rahul Gandhi’s Leadership Skills: Amit Shah Rubbishes ...

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

Markets this week: Hindalco top gainer, Maruti Suzuki top loser

Wall Street falls at open on global growth worries

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

India gets first Lokpal: Whether ombudsman will bring in change or be ...

Congress-JD(S) deal in Karnataka, Deve Gowda's borrow-a-candidate tact ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Mate X: The inspiration, challenges and problems behind Huawei's first ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

AFI's policy on selection of Indian squad for global events has made r ...

First Class from Kalank: Varun Dhawan puts up a jovial show while Alia ...

Shah Rukh Khan defends Karan Johar's style sense but says he has fat f ...

Salman Khan is in quite a mood in this picture with Ahil and Arpita Kh ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP and the Twitter erupts with mixed reactions!

Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to enter ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli and RCB team are in high spirits as they jet off ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce conte ...

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.