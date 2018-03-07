App
Mar 07, 2018 08:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to interact with Indian diaspora in Singapore, Malaysia from March 8

Gandhi will visit the two countries from March 8 to 10 as part of his political outreach programme, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Singapore and Malaysia later this week in a bid to reach out to the Indian diaspora in the two southeast Asian countries, party sources here said.

Gandhi will visit the two countries from March 8 to 10 as part of his political outreach programme, they said.

He will address the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, on March 8, and meet other representatives of the Indian community there.

He will address the Indian diaspora in Malaysia on March 10 before returning to India.

The programme is being organised by the AICC Overseas cell headed by technocrat Sam Pitroda, who helped former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi lead the IT revolution in India.

Pitroda had earlier successfully organised Rahul Gandhi's visits to the US and west Asia.

The Congress president is later also expected to travel to Dubai and Canada.

The visit to Malaysia and Singapore comes ahead of the AICC plenary session scheduled to be held in the national capital from March 16 to 18.

